Whanganui letters: Respect citizens' choice

Respect citizens' choice

Democracy, according to the Oxford dictionary, is a "system of government by the whole population, typically through elected representatives, where a state is governed by an elected majority". It's not perfect but it's the fairest form of governance ever run by humankind. The alternatives, like Hitler's Nazis or Stalin's Marxists, cost millions of lives and place many more millions under misery. Many of our finest young men fought and died protecting our form of democracy against such tyranny.

In the USA even Trump will have to abide by the majority and respect the change through that democratic system.

To impose an opposing will on the people who elected you or ignore a result of a referendum, a great tool of a fair and democratic society, is the height of arrogance and selfishness.

Our own recently elected government are doing the right thing by respecting and enacting the overall majority views expressed through the two referenda run in conjunction with the general election. Despite our leader's personal views to the contrary, she is smart enough to realise that to do otherwise would bring scorn and ridicule to her government and the country.

Then we look at our local form of democracy. A referendum was held asking ratepayers if they would like an elected council of 10 or the current 13 representatives. A majority voted for a reduction to 10 councillors.

Eleven of our current elected representatives voted to ignore that referendum except for the mayor Hamish McDouall and councillor Phillipa Baker-Hogan.

As a certain Swedish protester would say, "how dare you". Just remember it's the same citizens you ignore who placed you in your council chair. Those same citizens have memories and in two years from now will remember those who ignored their vote and will vote accordingly.

RAY BRIGHTWELL

Chairman, Whanganui Ratepayers Association

Traffic light woes

Who is responsible for the phasing of the new traffic lights?

If these new lights are so fantastic and have up to date technology why aren't they being utilised to their fullest extent?

Drivers are now getting impatient and running red lights because of the phasing.

Why? Oh yes, these lights are for the pedestrians. Stuff the motorists.

M AFFLECK

Tawhero

Unbalanced act

What do we think about the Reserve Bank's balancing act (Chronicle, November 13)? Answer? Actually the RBNZ is pursuing an un-balancing act. The latest injection of $28 billion into the funding-to-lend scheme plus even lower mortgage interest rates will inevitably push up housing prices, thus shifting more asset wealth into the coffers of the top income deciles. It's a recipe for the type of sub-prime mortgage which kicked off the financial meltdown of 2008.

True that our RBNZ has the sovereign power to create ("print") money. But it is shockingly irresponsible to route new money through the banks, for their profit instead of directly to over-taxed councils and district health boards, let alone for social housing. All this under a Labour Government?

HEATHER MARION SMITH

Gonville