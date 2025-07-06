Kahukura Dilpreet Wati Woods Gill was last seen on June 27 in his white 2002 Mazda Atenza saloon. Photo/ Supplied

Police want to speak with anyone who has seen a vehicle of interest as the search for Kahukura Dilpreet Wati Woods Gill continues.

Gill was last seen in the Matahiwi area on the Whanganui River Road on June 27.

He is believed to have been driving a white 2002 Mazda Atenza saloon with the registration EQR994.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Humphrey said inquiries are ongoing to determine Gill’s last known movements.

“As part of these, Police are seeking sightings of Mr Gill and this white car in the Whanganui/Rangitīkei areas between June 27 and July 1,” he said.