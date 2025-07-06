Police want to speak with anyone who has seen a vehicle of interest as the search for Kahukura Dilpreet Wati Woods Gill continues.
Gill was last seen in the Matahiwi area on the Whanganui River Road on June 27.
He is believed to have been driving a
Police want to speak with anyone who has seen a vehicle of interest as the search for Kahukura Dilpreet Wati Woods Gill continues.
Gill was last seen in the Matahiwi area on the Whanganui River Road on June 27.
He is believed to have been driving a
Exercise Tauwharenīkau at Waiōuru will involve up to 250 Reserve Force personnel.