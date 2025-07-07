“Progress is promising at this stage, and we expect to go back to councillors for a decision in the next few weeks,” van Leuven said.

“A key focus is on the continuation of a flight school in Whanganui, for the benefits it brings to the Whanganui airport and economy.”

Van Leuven said Holdings was also looking at what would provide the best and most efficient pathway to get students back on track with their training.

The academy’s Part 141-Aviation Training Organisation certification remains suspended, with the CAA extending the suspension for 30 days from June 23.

Van Leuven said weekly costs of running NZICPA were being monitored carefully and it was operating within its existing funding – a $10.3 million package signed off by the council in 2023.

Students’ food and accommodation is also being covered by the academy while the fleet is grounded.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe told the Chronicle this week that all options were still on the table in terms of a potential sale.

“We are working hard but taking the time to make sure we get the best outcome for Whanganui and ratepayers in a really difficult situation.”

Having five interested parties showed there was “a future in the industry”, he said.

“The ideal outcome would be to have flight training in Whanganui, with students, to achieve the economic benefits of that.

“In my role, I continue to work closely with a dedicated team from NZICPA, Holdings, and other stakeholders.”

NZICPA chairman Matthew Doyle said academy director Craig Compain had stepped into an executive role to oversee the running of the facility.

Former chief executive Gerard Glanville resigned last month.

“Ground training remains under way at the school, and our first aircraft, ZK-CTQ, has completed its inspection this week,” Doyle said.

“This is an important milestone.

“The supporting documentation will be submitted to the CAA this week, and we expect other aircraft to follow soon after.”

Doyle said the academy continued to work on lifting the Part 141 suspension, which was required to train aviation students.

“Several assurance documents have been sent to CAA, and we await their response.”

