Its fleet has been grounded since May 23, with the CAA extending the suspension of its Part 141-Aviation Training Organisation certification for an additional 30 days from June 23.

Doyle said while the academy was working hard to meet conditions from the CAA to progress student training in the short term, it was considering all options and exploring opportunities to support the academy’s long-term future in Whanganui.

In a statement to the Chronicle on June 26, a CAA spokesperson said NZICPA had made significant progress in addressing the areas of concern, but was not at the point where the CAA was confident it could commence flying operations.

“CAA will continue to facilitate regulatory processes to help NZICPA return to full operation when the outstanding matters have been addressed.”

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) is investigating the quality of training at the academy.

NZQA deputy chief executive of quality assurance Eve McMahon said its investigation was continuing.

“Next steps – and any timing – will depend on what we find," she said.

“We remain in regular contact with NZICPA.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said in a statement the Whanganui District Council – “the ultimate shareholder” of the academy – was supportive of a potential sale option.

“Our priorities are to ensure the best outcome for students and staff, minimise financial exposure to the council, and retain a safe and effective international flight training facility in Whanganui so that it can continue to provide economic benefits to our region,” he said.

“The academy, at full strength, is estimated to inject more than $9.5 million annually into our economy.”

While the fleet is grounded, students’ food and accommodation are being covered through a $10.3m funding package the council approved for the academy in 2023.

The academy is under the control of the council’s commercial arm, Whanganui District Holdings Ltd (WDCHL), although Holdings is in the process of winding down.

WDCHL chairwoman Carolyn van Leuven said keeping the academy in Whanganui was “a key consideration” for any potential sale.

“WDCHL is exploring a range of options and working towards the best outcome for our community, ratepayers, students and staff,” she said.

“The council has endorsed WDCHL to move swiftly on these opportunities.”

