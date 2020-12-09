Whanganui Collegiate 1st X1 skipper Shaun O'Leary surpasses 1000 runs for the calendar year

Big hitting WCS top order batsman and 1st X1 captain Shaun O'Leary smashes a trademark off drive in his match-winning innings of 120 not out against Scotts College on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Collegiate School top order batsman and 1st X1 captain Shaun O'Leary scored his third century of the term on Monday to rack up more than 1000 runs in a calendar year.

On Tuesday he ended an outstanding year despite Covid-19 disrupting many of the season's school sports teams and players.

WCS director of sport Barry Touzel said however, the disruptions had little effect on O'Leary's cricket over the past 12 months.

Playing the last two-day fixture of 2020 against a strong and well-drilled Scots College XI on the WCS number 1 field, the WCS XI found themselves in trouble having to follow on in the second innings.

This brought together Shaun O'Leary and young Daniel Burgess, who together took it to the Scots bowling attack and put on a 150-run third-wicket partnership, with Burgess falling one run short of yet another well-played 50.

"There was no stopping Shaun who hit the luckless Scots attack to all parts of the field aggressively bringing up his third century (117, 173 not out) - 120 not out at a run a ball," Touzel said.

"It was a brutal innings highlighted by his typically aggressive lofted straight drives and powerful pulls. He reached his 100 with a well-struck six over long-off, the only six of the match.

"On his way to this match-saving 100, Shaun completed 1000 runs in the calendar year, an outstanding effort and last seen at WCS in 2010 by the captain of the 1st XI, Jonathan Stewart."