Ruapehu to benefit from $3.75 million events grant

Towns such a Ohakune could benefit from the funding. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu will benefit from a $3.75 million regional events grant to the Thermal Explorer Highway collective.

The local Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) from Ruapehu, Waikato, Rotorua and Taupō, alongside their council partners, have worked together on developing a collaborative regional events investment plan to drive additional domestic visitation into their regions.

This is the first investment from the $50 million Regional Events Fund to stimulate domestic tourism.

Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy said as a premium outdoor adventure landscape located centrally, Ruapehu was well positioned to grow this aspect of its visitor market.

"Recent Tourism New Zealand research indicated that up to one-third of domestic travel is primarily driven by people looking to participate in events," she said.

Ruapehu destination development manager Warren Furner said events benefited the region economically and socially.

"They add to the profile and reputation of our area and often give rise to repeat visits and advocacy from participants."

The bulk of the $3.75m fund will be used to create a contestable fund with successful events being supported over a three year period.

Another portion of the funding will be used to develop or update existing regional event strategies.

"The RTOs have collaborated across the districts and are now the first to have funding released to spend according to local priorities," Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said.

"Events will reflect common themes across the districts, including water-related sports and action events; music, cultural and heritage events; and food and beverage events. These events will help to accelerate the economic recovery in these regions and support local jobs and businesses."