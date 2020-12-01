Public engagement on Raetihi community hub resumes after Covid delay

The steering group behind Raetihi's new community hub are excited to reignite discussions with the public. Photo / Bevan Conley

Planning for Raetihi's new community hub is under way again after being hampered by Covid-19.

The shared multi-purpose community hub will act as Ruapehu District Council's service centre and a head office for Uenuku and related iwi activities, as well as a number of other community services.

Project manager Cathy McCartney said the Raetihi Community Hub Steering Group is not looking to simply replicate what currently exists but want the community to help design a brand-new space that is aspirational, inspirational and meets Raetihi's needs now and into the future.

"We were all set to start community engagement in February before Covid-19 hit and derailed things for a bit," she said.

"We are now excited to pick up from where we were forced to leave off and hear from as many stakeholders as possible on their vision for the hub.

"We want to hear people's thoughts on what a community hub could be, including the sort of facilities, services, types of spaces, look and feel needed or wanted from a multi-function space, and where it should be located."

People will be able to have their say online, at community hui, in surveys or by meeting in person.

"Over the next few weeks watch out for the launch of our Raetihi Community Hub project page on Facebook as well as our Raetihi Hub stall at the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 12," McCartney said.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said the council was very excited about the community engagement getting under way again after the Covid-19-enforced delay.

"I would urge Raetihi residents and others who love the town to take the opportunity to have their say on what will be a cornerstone asset for improving community cohesion and the revitalisation of the township," Cameron said.

Uenuku Trust chairman Aiden Gilbert said it was an opportunity for the town's residents to work together in inclusive partnership.

"The more people who have their say the more connected and reflective the hub will be of our community and surrounding environment," he said.

McCartney added that anyone needing more information or wanting to organise a meeting with Raetihi Community Hub Steering Group members could contact her on 0274 555 448 or email cathrynmccartney16@gmail.com