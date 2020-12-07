New Ruapehu College principal Marama Allen has all the right connections

Marama Allen has served as deputy principal of Ruapehu College and has now been appointed to replace Kim Basse as the school principal. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu College has a new principal with a face that is familiar to everyone in the local community.

Board of trustees chairman Elijah Pue has announced the appointment of former deputy Marama Allen, who has been acting principal at the school since September.

She takes over from Kim Basse, who was in the role for seven years.

"We are excited about Marama's appointment," Pue said.

"Marama knows our community and school exceptionally well and will be able to hit the ground running, having served as deputy principal for six years.

"Of Ngāti Rangi and Ngāti Uenuku descent, Marama brings with her a wealth of local knowledge and has existing relationships with stakeholders across our wider school community."

Pue said the appointment of Allen was integral to continue the school's success.

"Appointing a school leader with the extensive skills and depth of experience that Marama brings is vital in ensuring this success continues. The school has seen outstanding results for some time now and Marama's appointment will ensure this success continues."

Allen said she was privileged to be appointed to the role.

"I'm humbled to be appointed principal to lead our school into the future. There is much work to get on with and 2021 is going to be yet another year of further development of our school to boost student success even more. I'm excited by the challenge."

Pue said he wishes to thank Kim Basse for her seven years of service to the school and acknowledge the other applicants for the role and wish them all well for their futures.

Basse, former principal of Takapuna Grammar, was appointed principal of Ruapehu College in 2013 and the school has had a continued upward trajectory under her leadership.

The decile 2 school's 2019 NCEA results surpassed a number of national averages at all levels and students achieved a 47.1 per cent pass rate for University Entrance (UE).

The national average for decile 1-3 schools is 29.3, and 49.3 for all high schools.

Allen will begin in the role immediately and recruitment for a new deputy principal will begin shortly.