The vehicle was found just before 4pm. Photo / File

The vehicle was found just before 4pm. Photo / File

Whanganui Police are investigating after a car was found on its roof with no occupant.

They were alerted to car on Kaikokopu Rd in Aramoho just before 4pm on Tuesday.

No one was in or with the vehicle when it was found.

Police are making enquiries into the incident.