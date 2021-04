Firefighters have contained a blaze in a forested area at Kakatahi near Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Fire crews are battling a forest fire at Kakatahi near Whanganui.

Four fire engines and a helicopter are at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire had been contained to an area of 200m by 50m.

The fire was reported shortly after 10.30am on Monday and the spokeswoman said the cause was not known.