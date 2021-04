A person was treated by St John staff but did not need to be taken to hospital. Photo / File

One person sustained minor injuries after a car crash near Waverley on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on State Highway 3 just before 3.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said nobody was trapped in the crash.

The car took down a power pole, with 68 customers in Waverley without power due to the accident.

St John staff assessed and treated one person at the scene. They were not taken to the hospital.