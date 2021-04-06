Whanganui Fire Brigade urges people to test electric blankets following fire

The electric blanket fire occurred this past Friday, and is a timely reminder for locals to have theirs tested. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency NZ is urging people to get their electric blankets tested after one burst into flames in Whanganui last week.

Sheridan Moase said she used an electric blanket for the first time in two years last week.

"I turned it on and left the room to help my daughter, before I even turned around it was up in flames. It was a bit scary," she said.

The mattress, base and a some carpet underneath the bed was burned.

"I'm in no hurry to get another one, that is for sure," she said.

Fire risk management officer and specialist fire investigator Bob Willis-Rawlings said one in five electric blankets tested in 2020 was faulty.

He said having working smoke alarms was key along with having a meeting place where it was safe to call for help.

You can visit www.escapeplanner.co.nz to design a plan.

The Whanganui Fire Brigade is holding an electric blanket testing day on Friday,April 16, at the Wanganui Fire Station from 9am to 3pm.