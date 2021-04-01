Fire crews battling house blaze in Oxford Rd in Whanganui

Fire crews are fighting a blaze in an Oxford Rd property. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A fire has broken out inside a house on Oxford Road in Springvale, Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted about 4pm on Thursday and a cordon has been set up from Arundel Pl to Fox Rd, with two fire units currently on scene fighting the blaze.

A large crowd has gathered to watch the fire, including school students and concerned neighbours.

One resident said they were shocked to come outside to see the house ablaze.

"There were flames coming out of the window. It was scary," the neighbour said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two units responded to the fire as well as an operational support unit.

Whanganui senior station officer Jemal Weston said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire.

"The house was fully involved with fire when we arrived."

Weston said the house was occupied at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries.

"This was a great example of good preparation from the household. Smoke alarms alerted them to the fire early and they were able to get out."

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.