Five helicopters assist with fighting fire at Waiouru Military Area

Helicopters were called in to help fight the fire at the Waiouru Military Area. Photo / File

Fire crews from around the region have returned to the Waiouru Military Area on Monday to battle a massive vegetation fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the 150 hectare blaze in Paradise Valley around midday on Sunday.

Waiouru military appliances and Fire and Emergency New Zealand rural resources from Waimarino and Ruapehu were on site.

Five helicopters assisted with fighting the massive fire on Sunday, and will remain on standby for Monday.

Ground crews have returned to the site on Monday and are expected to be there all day.

