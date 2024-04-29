A sunny start to the week in Whanganui will turn to brief showers and cloudy skies on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A sunny start to the week in Whanganui will turn to brief showers and cloudy skies on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A turn in Whanganui’s weather is expected halfway through this week with sunny, clear skies fading to grey.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the fine, settled weather on Monday would continue into Tuesday.

Those days would bring the best of the weather for the week.

“There are beautiful, sunny skies out there today,” Makgabutlane said.

At the end of Tuesday, the cloud cover will begin to increase.

A weather system moving through on Wednesday would bring brief showers.

“We’re not anticipating anything too heavy.”

Showers would continue on Thursday but would ease during the second half of the day, she said.

“There could be a period where those winds from the west pick up for a time.”

Thursday would be cloudy with Friday bringing partly cloudy conditions.

Daytime temperatures would be 18-20C.

Overnight on Friday into Saturday morning, the minimum temperature would be 5C.

“It’ll be a cold start to the weekend,” Makgabutlane said.

It was likely to warm up during the day on Saturday but, for most of the North Island, it would be a “cold beginning” to the weekend.

