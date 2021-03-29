Whanganui news in brief: Search for boat, huge fire in Paradise

Five helicopters assisted with fighting the massive fire. Photo / file

Huge vegetation fire

Fire crews from around the region returned to the Waiouru Military Area yesterday to battle a massive vegetation fire. Emergency services were alerted to the 150-hectare blaze in Paradise Valley around midday on Sunday. Waiouru military appliances and Fire and Emergency New Zealand rural resources from Waimarino and Ruapehu were on site. Five helicopters assisted with fighting the massive fire on Sunday, and remained on standby yesterday. Ground crews were also at the scene throughout the day yesterday.

Search for boat

A rescue helicopter was required to search for a lost boat off the coast of Whanganui at the weekend. The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was called on Saturday to search for a boat that had set off an emergency locator beacon. The boat was identified, and the helicopter's onboard crew was able to provide support.

Smouldering car

The Whanganui Fire Brigade was called to a fire near South Beach yesterday morning. They were alerted to a burnt-out car still smouldering on the beach at the end of Airport Rd. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Acoustic sounds

Whanganui band The Replicants is branching out in a different direction and will play some acoustic sets at the Whanganui River Markets on Saturday, April 3. The entertainment kicks off about 10.30am.

Home beauty sought

To celebrate Whanganui's second consecutive win of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful most beautiful city title, Ray White Whanganui is partnering with the Whanganui Chronicle to find our most beautiful home. Six finalists have been chosen and profiled in the Chronicle and the public has until April 6 to vote for their favourite. Vote online at rwwhanganui.co.nz where you can view all the finalists. The winner will be announced on April 10.

Beautiful Homes Whanganui: Riverside setting has rural feel

Beautiful Homes Whanganui: 1910 Whanganui East villa gets modern twist

Beautiful Homes Whanganui: 1990s home designed to fit in with neighbouring properties

Beautiful Homes Whanganui: Property a 'custodial' honour for couple

Beautiful Homes Whanganui: Aramoho new-build inspired by Whanganui River

Beautiful Homes Whanganui: Levin couple find what they're looking for in Whanganui

App for latest news

Get your free news app from your phone's online store.

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.