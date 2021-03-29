Whanganui Walls a hit for artists and punters alike

Charles and Janine Williams - 110 Guyton Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

The second Whanganui Walls street art and music festival has been rated a huge success.

Mica Still - 30 Maria Place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Organiser Shanti Sibbing said the feedback from artists and the public to this month's festival had been overwhelmingly positive.

"The artists seem to love the general vibe of the festival, and they found it really relaxing," Sibbing said.

"They had great interactions with the community, who had really nice things to say about their artwork."

Youth Art Wall - 25 Drews Avenue. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fellow organiser Si Ormerod said seeing the numbers of people on the streets that weekend was "phenomenal".

"It's interesting to 'people-watch and see the smiles on their faces," Ormerod said.

"Everyone I've spoken to from the public domain has just been blown away, and they were waiting for it to happen, especially with the Covid-19 cancellation we had in 2020.

Dan Mills - 70 Ridgway St. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Interactions with our social media have just gone absolutely mental as well."

Sibbing said the festival's operations crew had "worked their butts off".

"They were getting up with the sun and going to bed very late, but they all had smiles on their faces at the end of each day.

Flox - 22 Maria Place. Photo / Bevan Conley

"It was a team effort, and everybody involved had a great time. Then the community came and added even more greatness to it."

Ormerod and Sibbing said they weren't sure when the next festival would take place, but it would return at some point.

SwiftMantis - 88 St Hill Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

"There are definitely enough walls out there," Sibbing said.

Mike Marsh - 142 Guyton Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ormerod said he hoped to bring international artists back to Whanganui for the next instalment.

"We have to gauge all the situations with travel and Covid-19 of course."