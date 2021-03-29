Corporate boxing night draws huge crowd to Whanganui's Springvale Stadium

Springvale Stadium was packed for the event. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Whanganui Boxing Association's corporate boxing night filled Springvale Stadium, raising close to $50,000.

All the money from Friday night's event will go towards the hosting of the New Zealand Boxing Championships in Whanganui in October.

"There are still a couple of bills to pay, but we're really happy with how everything went," organiser Eddie Tofa said.

"Whatever money we made is money we didn't have before.

"As I expected, it was a good, rowdy crowd. Everyone has been asking when the next one is, and all I can say is 'watch this space."

Every boxer did well on the night, Tofa said, perhaps aided by the thought of losing in front of their supporters.

Most bouts consisted of three two-minute rounds, and a few "could have gone either way" when the final bell rang.

"A couple of them were blowing pretty hard before the start of the third round, but they gave it their very best," Tofa said.

Brendon Lawrence (right) tags Justin McQuade with a stiff jab. Photo / Supplied

"At the end, some of the boxers came up to me and said it had been a life-changing moment for them. That's what it can do to you, it can change your whole perspective on life.

"You walk around with your head held high."

While all the fighters had given a great account of themselves, Tofa said two boxers, in particular, had really surprised him.

"Courtney [Harvey] was in the very first bout of the night.

"After she got hit in our very first sparring session, she actually ran right out of the boxing gym. She said 'that's it, I don't want to hurt anybody and I don't want to get hit in the face, I'm done'.

"Then she goes out there on Friday night, dominates her opponent and gets the win."

Tash Kingi was another first-time fighter who had surprised him, Tofa said.

"Tash hardly had any sparring because she's got kids and couldn't make it to the sessions.

"She came out of it really well and won her bout as well."

As for the next event, Tofa said it would probably take place sometime after the nationals in October.