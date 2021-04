One person was transported to Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is in a moderate condition after a car rolled near Turakina.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash on Makirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3, just after 5.30pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police and St John Ambulance were all present on site.

A St Johns spokeswoman said one person was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.