Three candle fires in two weeks prompts warning from Whanganui Fire Brigade

The Whanganui Fire Brigade is reminding the public about the danger of candles. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Fire Brigade is warning the public about the danger of unattended candles after three incidents in the wider region in the last two weeks.

"All I'm concerned about is people aren't hearing the safety messages around the threat of candles," fire risk management officer Bob Willis-Rawlings said.

He said there had been three fires, one in New Plymouth and two in Whanganui in the last two weeks caused by candles.

In two of the three incidents, the house was left unattended with the candle still alight.

"On two occasions, they've used them to keep a smell out of the room. They've gone out and when they come back, the house has been totalled."

Willis-Rawlings reminded people to never leave candles unattended and ensure candles were placed on a surface that won't catch fire, such as a ceramic plate or a special holder.

It was also important not to let children use, light or play with candles and to keep matches, lighters or anything flammable out of reach of children.

Willis-Rawlings said if a fire became fully involved, people should leave the premises immediately and not return.

"If you have a fire, get out and stay out, dial 111 from a safe meeting place, have an escape plan and working smoke alarms."