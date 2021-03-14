Fire crews contain blaze in house on Durie Hill, Whanganui

It took crews just under 30 minutes to contain the Portal St house fire. Photo / File

Crews from Fire and Emergency Whanganui were called into action late on Sunday afternoon to a house fire in Durie Hill.

They were alerted just before 5pm on Sunday to a house fire after a caller saw smoke coming through the windows of a Portal St property.

The fire was well involved when crews arrived just after 5pm.

The fire was contained to the front of the house and crews searched the house for any occupants. No one was in the house at the time.

The fire was contained by 5.30pm.