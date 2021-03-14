State Highway 4 back to two lanes on Whanganui's Anzac Pde after slip

Anzac Pde has been returned to two lanes, after a slip came down on it last week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Contractors have repaired a slip on to Anzac Parade enough for the highway to return to two lanes.

The landslide near Georgetti Rd blocked one lane of Anzac Pde/State Highway 4 for part of last week, with 30km/h speed limits in place.

The slip was on the private property of a house in Wairere Rd, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said. The agency would have to ensure any repair it made did not compromise the property.

He expected to have a design for the work ready by the end of March.

The property is currently rented, neighbour Juliet Kojis said, and the owner lives in the Wairarapa.

Kojis was relieved the slip spared her own house next door. It was threatened by a series of slips that began in 2006. She couldn't afford to do major construction to keep the land in place, and was advised to plant the slope instead.

"We have just planted as much as possible," Kojis said.