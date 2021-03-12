NZTA looking at all options following slip on SH4/Anzac Parade in Whanganui

Waka Kotahi/NZTA said they will be looking at all options to resolve the slip on Anzac Parade, near Georgetti Road. Photo / Bevan Conley

A slip on Anzac Parade/State Highway 4 near Georgetti Rd has created a headache for Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency, who are now working out how to deal with the slip-prone area.

The slip, which occurred earlier this week, reduced the road to one lane.

On Friday the road remained restricted to one lane, with a 30km/h speed limit in place while contractors were clearing the slip.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA said contractors were on site soon after the slip occurred.

"Crews got in quickly to make the slip site safe and reduced the road to one lane to ensure public safety," regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said.

The slip bypassed barriers already in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

The slip isn't the first in the area, with another slip falling in 2018.

I'Anson said that with the limited space between the slip and the road, a 'permanent solution' would be developed.

"As the slip is within private property, with a house on the hill, we will need to work with the property owners to ensure that any construction work we do will not compromise the property.

"In the meantime, we are looking at options to secure the site. We expect to be in a position to determine a design for the best option by the end of the month."

NZTA did not say how long the road would remain reduced to one lane.