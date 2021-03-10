Whanganui police focusing on impairment and driving during March

There were 320 deaths on New Zealand roads in 2020 and impairment is suspected as a factor for a quarter of them. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police have joined the national focus on impairment and driving this month in an effort to crack down on fatal crashes.

The 2020 New Zealand road toll was 320.

Sergeant Colin Wright, who heads the Whanganui Road Policing Group, said several factors caused crashes, and impairment was thought to be a factor in about a quarter of fatal crashes.

"The most obvious is alcohol. In New Zealand we are able to measure alcohol consumption with hand-held breathalysers and motorists can expect to be breathalysed at every crash and also during routine vehicle checkpoints and traffic stops."

Wright said drivers under 20 years old are not allowed to consume any alcohol before driving.

New Zealand alcohol limits are 250mcg and 400mcg per litre of breath and 50mg or 80mg per 100ml of blood.

A driver with a breath-alcohol level of between 250 and 400mcg or 50-80mg blood can expect an infringement notice for a $200 fine and 50 demerit points, Wright said.

"Over 400mcg of breath or 80mg blood is straight to court for a fine and disqualification."

Wright said losing a driver's licence could lead to a loss of job and increased insurance premiums or no cover in a crash.

"Other types of impairment is drug use, both illegal and prescribed. It is important that when a doctor prescribes medication that all instructions and warnings are complied with."

He said some prescribed drugs can affect a driver's ability as much as alcohol and compulsory impairment testing measures drivers' ability to comply with a number of assessments.

"As a result of this testing a blood sample is then taken and tested. The results will determine whether the driver is charged."

Wright said the most difficult type of impairment to measure and prove is fatigue.

He said police attended numerous crashes around New Zealand where drivers had fallen asleep at the wheel and hit other vehicles or objects.

"Fatigue tends to creep up on us and the desire to get to the destination overrides reason. Driving with the window down, with loud music playing, or whatever other strategy urban myth says might work, unfortunately doesn't work. The only remedy for fatigue is rest."

This may mean pulling over to a safe and quiet location and having a short nap, or delaying the trip with a proper rest break.

"Truck drivers are required, through legislation, to take regular breaks during their working day," he said.

"Although car drivers aren't required to take breaks it pays to stop occasionally on long journeys or swap drivers if travelling with passengers."

Crashes not only cost the country financially but it costs in emotional stress and upset, Wright said.

"NZ Police are working hard to prevent crashes from occurring. But we can't do it on our own. If you see a friend or family member drinking, or you know they have had a long day and they intend on driving, step in and try to prevent that from happening for your sake, theirs and the country's."