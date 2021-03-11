Whanganui news in brief: Arrest in city, rabbits under the gun, Pride walk rescheduled and more

Police arrested a 48-year-old man. Photo / file

Arrest in city

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Niblett St in central Whanganui on Wednesday after reports of a historic charge. He appeared in Whanganui District Court that day charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Walk rescheduled

The 2021 Pride Walk, postponed because of Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions, has been rescheduled. It will be held on Saturday, April 24. The family friendly event to support Whanganui's LGBTQIA+ community will start from the Bearing (silver ball) sculpture on the riverfront. Meet at 9.45am for a 10am start. A gold coin donation is requested, with all money going to Pride Whanganui.

Rabbits under the gun

Rabbit control work will be carried out at Heads Rd Cemetery and Bason Botanic Gardens from Monday. Whanganui District Council says the two-week operation at Heads Rd Cemetery is required because burrowing rabbits are undermining graves and headstones. The entrances to Heads Road Cemetery and Bason Botanic Gardens will be staffed during the operations. The work will take place between 10pm and dawn.

Turbines illuminated

Nine of the 31 turbines at Waipipi Wind Farm are lit by red lights at night, project manager Jim Pearson says. The lights are a requirement of the wind farm consent and are on located on turbines at a spacing as required under Civil Aviation Authority rules. They can sometimes be seen from some places in Whanganui at night.

Data workshop

Whanganui & Partners is holding a workshop to make data-driven innovation accessible to business. The i4 Data Lab Design Workshop introduces users to the Industry 4 Accelerator, a data-driven innovation program. The workshop is fully booked, but anyone interested in engaging at a later stage can contact Whanganui & Partners business growth advisor Tim Easton at tim.easton@whanganuiandpartners.nz.

