St Johns Club bowling greens host Whanganui finals day this weekend

Sarah Taukamo, fresh from winning the inaugural Summerset National Mixed Pairs trophy with Victoria Bowling Club Wellington club mate Laurie Guy (left) will attempt to add the Whanganui women's pairs to her tally this weekend.

Aramoho duo Eleni Meimaris and Kristin Stampa will have their work cut out for them when they attempt to claim the Ryman Healthcare Whanganui Women's Open Pairs bowls title this weekend.

Meimaris and Stampa take on Sarah Taukamo and Robyn Rintoul from the Victoria Bowling Club in Wellington at noon on the greens at the Whanganui St Johns Club tomorrow.

The Wellington pair will now be clear favourites after Taukamo teamed with Victoria club mate Laurie Guy to win the inaugural Summerset National Mixed Pairs trophy at the Alexandra Bowling Club in Central Otago this month.

They earlier got the better of the composite pairing of Nick Buttar and Tracy Clark 16-10 in the quarter-finals, before edging Northlanders Paul Price and Ann Muir 13-11 in the last four.

"It has been amazing. This is Laurie and I's first time playing together so it's quite good we got on," Taukamo said.

They got on so well they won all nine games they played, including toppling 14-time national champion Gary Lawson and past pairs winner Dale Rayner in the round of 16.

The St Johns Club hosts finals weekend after all grade finalists, apart from the Subway 2-4-2 mixed pairs, had been found earlier in the season.

The mixed pairs semifinals could not be fitted in before finals day for various reasons, including weather, so will be played on Saturday with the final directly afterwards.

The pairs, fours and Small Business Accounting Bowls 3five Interclub will be played on Saturday, while the triples and singles will be determined on Sunday.