Sound Valley set to kick off at Whanganui's Oceanview Speedway on March 13-14

Organiser Gioia Damosso and the Sound Valley crew braved Thursday's rain to get the Sound Valley set-up under way. Photo / Bevan Conley

Recent Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions in Whanganui caused a hasty rescheduling and rehoming of the inaugural Sound Valley music festival, but it's almost set to go at Oceanview Speedway on March 13-14.

Rain was falling on the crew as they set up the stage on Thursday afternoon, but fine weather is expected for the bands, campers and festival-goers over the weekend.

Organisers Gioia Damosso and Koert Wegman have been joined by a team of friends and volunteers to set up at Oceanview, and Damosso said everything was shaping up nicely despite the weather

"It's all coming together and the more infrastructure we put in, the more excited we get.

"We're saying 'wow, it's happening, we're putting on a festival'.

"People have jumped on board to help us out along the way, and a lot of friends have chipped in as well. We just had Pahia [Turia] here hauling and offloading trailer-loads of fencing for a few hours. It's lovely, and we couldn't have done it without them all."

Saturday will be headlined by House of Shem and Sons of Zion, with Kora, Ladi6 and The Black Seeds heading the bill on Sunday.

Damosso said the change of date and venue had resulted in a number of refunds, but a good crowd was still expected over both days of the festival.

"Before the alert level 2 announcement we'd been going up and up and up, and we were on track to hit where we needed to be to break even.

"It [alert level 2] obviously hit us pretty hard from an organisational and business point of view, especially as everything was so on track and going so well.

"Having something that is completely out of your control come along and derail you is frustrating, but we knew what we were getting ourselves into.

"We're still super excited. Get behind us, get a ticket and get down here."

Buses to and from Oceanview Speedway will leave Springvale Park (mornings) and the Whanganui i-Site building on Taupo Quay (evenings) on Saturday and Sunday.

Gate sales are also available over the weekend. Children under 12 are free (accompanied by an adult).

For a full artist line-up and bus schedule, as well as updates on the festival, follow www.facebook.com/soundvalleynz or go to www.soundvalley.nz.