5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

LIVE MUSIC
Sound Valley is here! Catch House of Shem, Sons of Zion, Ladi6 and more at Oceanview Speedway this Saturday and Sunday. See soundvalley.nz.
RELAY
The Cancer Society's 2021 Relay for Life takes place at Cooks Gardens from 4pm on Saturday. Expect a lot of fun, activities, competitions and giveaways.
RALLY
Check out the vehicles from the Riley Car Club annual rally, running March 12 to 17, at the concourse event at the War Memorial Centre at 9am on Saturday.
MORE MUSIC
Eighties cover band Love Shack are playing at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Saturday at 8pm. Hear the hits of Devo, Blondie and The B52s among others.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
CLEAN UP
Head to South Beach on Sunday from 9am to 11am for the Whanganui Beach Clean Up as part of Seaweek.