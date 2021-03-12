5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Sound Valley is here! Photo / File

LIVE MUSIC

Sound Valley is here! Catch House of Shem, Sons of Zion, Ladi6 and more at Oceanview Speedway this Saturday and Sunday. See soundvalley.nz.

RELAY

Expect a lot of fun, activities, competitions and giveaways. Photo / File

The Cancer Society's 2021 Relay for Life takes place at Cooks Gardens from 4pm on Saturday. Expect a lot of fun, activities, competitions and giveaways.

RALLY

Check out the vehicles from the Riley Car Club annual rally. Photo / File

Check out the vehicles from the Riley Car Club annual rally, running March 12 to 17, at the concourse event at the War Memorial Centre at 9am on Saturday.

MORE MUSIC

Eighties cover band Love Shack are playing at the Whanganui Musicians Club. Photo / File

Eighties cover band Love Shack are playing at the Whanganui Musicians Club on Saturday at 8pm. Hear the hits of Devo, Blondie and The B52s among others.

CLEAN UP

Head to South Beach on Sunday. Photo / File

Head to South Beach on Sunday from 9am to 11am for the Whanganui Beach Clean Up as part of Seaweek.