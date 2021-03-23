Website of the Year

Grass fire in Okoia near Whanganui to be rechecked to ensure it's under control

The fire on Longacre Rd was about 50m x 30m. Photo / File

Logan Tutty
Fire crews will revisit a medium-sized grass fire in Okoia on Wednesday morning to check it's under control.

The Whanganui Fire Brigade was alerted at 5.45pm on Tuesday, March 23, to the 50m x 30m vegetation fire on Longacre Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was quite deep-seated, so the Rural Fire Service would go to the site on Wednesday morning to check it was under control.

In another fire incident overnight, the Patea station was called to a controlled burn-off just north of the town around 2am.

Crews were checking to see if the burn-off on Niagara Rd was under control. The burn-off was about 500m x 10m.

They left the site shortly after as they deemed it safe.

