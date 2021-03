A police cordon is in place on Cross St, Castlecliff.

A firearms incident reported in Castlecliff, Whanganui, has turned out to be fireworks-related.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a firearms incident at 3.03pm on Tuesday.

"A cordon is in place while police work to determine the circumstances and whether a firearm was involved," she said.

About 3.50pm police said it had been determined the noise was from fireworks and the cordons had been stood down.