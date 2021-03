An investigation is underway after a car crashed into multiple vehicles on Puriri Street last night. Photo / File

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into two parked cars in Whanganui.

Police were alerted to the Puriri Street incident at 1.50am on Sunday and arrived to find an abandoned vehicle at the scene.

A spokesperson said it appeared a vehicle had crashed into two parked vehicles on Puriri St and that the occupants had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police, including a dog unit, conducted an area search but could not locate the occupants of the vehicle.