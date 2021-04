The crash occurred at the intersection of Marlborough St and Derby St in Feilding. Photo / Bevan Conley

No one was injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Feilding on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Marlborough St and Derby St just before 6pm.

There were no reported injuries.