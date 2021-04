Police are seeking information for Zane Jason Nahona. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Whanganui man, Zane Jason Nahona.



Nahona has a warrant to arrest issued by the Whanganui District Court.

Anyone with Information on Nahona can contact Police on 3490600 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800555111.