Greyhounds: Big night at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway for intermediate dogs

There will be bonus opportunities for some dogs at Hatrick Raceway tonight. Photo / File

The intermediate graded greyhounds provide the main 520m action at Hatrick Raceway tonight, with numerous greyhounds who are normal Friday evening participants having contested heats for a number of feature events at the Cambridge Raceway yesterday.

Included were the four 457m heats for next Thursday's $45,000 New Zealand Derby at Group 1 level.

There are two greyhounds who benefit from a bonus C3 opportunity for this evening's race 9 event, thanks to their respective Tuesday Manawatū wins.

Big Time Eden returned 26.13s when taking out her 457m race. She led all the way then and she is poised to serve up repeat tactics from her kind two-trap draw for her trainer, Lisa Cole.

Her kennelmate Sub Twenty Three is better known as a short course sprinter and he returned 23.51s for his Tuesday 410m victory. The major concern for him here is his lack of 520m form, having placed just once in his eight previous 520m attempts.

Jilliby Jac was relegated back to C2 when she missed in her Manawatū 457m assignment on Tuesday; however, she brings a quick 29.85s best 520m winning time into this event. That says respect her in this event.

Big Time Mac delivered a solid Tuesday 457m third and he is capable of slipping around the outer after he exits from the eight-trap here.

Offering possible value for the race combos here is the locally Suzie Kite-prepared Classic Rapper, who has recently dropped back in class.

It is an intriguing-looking 305m open class sprint field (race 5) with Big Time Jonie holding the key for Cole. He is returning here from his luckless last start Manukau Group 1 Railway Sprint 318m dash.

He can gain some compensation for that miss in this sprint from his trap-eight draw allocation from where he has compiled a respectable record. He also owns the field best 17.27s 305m clock.

Big Time Ziggy was solid in her pair of recent Manukau 318m sprints and drawing the two-trap here can see her maintaining that sound form.

Bees And Birds posted the quickest Tuesday Manawatū 410m sprint when he stopped the clock in 23.44s for Cole.

The Deb Edlin-prepared Zamah is likely to be sighted hitting the line strongly, while relishing his trap-one draw here will be the noted railing Peter Clark-trained Bigtime Leo.