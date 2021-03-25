Greyhounds: The seven-dog main event at Hatrick on Friday is stacked with experience

Expect more fast-paced Friday night action at Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui.

There sure is no lack of racing experience in this evening's main open class 520m event (race 9), despite the field containing just seven greyhounds.

Between them they have contested 571 races, winning 125 of them. However, it is likely that the least experienced chaser in the field will hold the key to the race outcome.

Big Time Smile has faced the starter on 37 occasions (nine wins). The Lisa Cole prepared greyhound attained her open class racing stripes when she dictated the pace throughout to win her C4 520m race in 30.19s last Friday.

She won that event from trap-three and she'll hop away from the same trap tonight.

Kennelmate Bigtime Rod will call on his vast 142 race experience from his kind trap-one draw. He can capitalise on that advantage.

The five trap will be vacant, meaning that both Bigtime Brody (four) and Bigtime Bruno (six) are likely to receive some all-important clear early racing space.

It is a tricky looking field for the open class sprint (race 5) with the draw likely to play a key role during the initial rush for positions in this 305m dash.

Wifi Bolt won't object about racing from the eight-trap as the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson prepared sprinter tends to race out in the middle of the track.

Elusive Alibi secures the ace-trap for local conditioner Richard Waite. He brings sound inside trap stats into this dash.

There are two Tuesday Manawatu 410m winners backing up here. Zamah graduated into the open class ranks via his win for his trainer Deb Edlin. He clocked the meet best 305m time last Friday when he won his C3/4 305m dash in 17.64s.

The Melissa Olden trained Life Is Good jumped smartly to lead throughout for his Tuesday 23.42s win, which was also the meet best 410m clock.

The Cole kennel have bigger assignments over the weekend as the provide both pre-post favourites for the two Group 1 events at the Manukau Stadium on Sunday.

The Hatrick Classic winner Federal Morgan is the $2.10 favourite for the $80,000 Auckland Cup (527m), while the regular Hatrick attendee Trojan Hoarse is being offered at $2 for the $30,000 Qualified Pet Services Railway Sprint (318m) final.

Federal Morgan will exit from trap-eight following his dashing 29.98s heat win. The quickest qualifier was the Peter Ferguson trained Drink Shoeys who clocked a smart 29.88s.

Trojan Hoarse won his 65th race when he took out his Railway heat in 18.30s. Kennelmate Big Time Jonie was the fastest heat winner when recording 18.25s.