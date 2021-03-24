Whanganui & Partners report increased consumer spending in Whanganui

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton reported that there has been increased growth during the last quarter. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui & Partners delivered a positive quarterly report to the Whanganui District Council this week.

Chief executive Hannah Middleton and chairman Pahia Turia reported that one year on from the announcement that New Zealand would go into Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, the economic development agency had seen continued growth for Whanganui.

Before delivering the report, Turia paid tribute to Whanganui businessman and benefactor Robert Bartley who died last week.

"Rob epitomised what we all aspire to," he said.

"He was a true son of Whanganui and I want to acknowledge him before we continue."

Middleton said consumer spending in Whanganui had continued to increase, along with increased building consents and population growth of 1.7 per cent.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) showed that visitor spending for November, December and January had continued to increase.

The figures put Whanganui at the top of the country with 3 per cent growth in November, 4 per cent in December and 3 per cent in January.

"It has really helped that so many recent events that bring visitors in have been able to go ahead," Middleton said.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend in January saw a 2 per cent increase in the numbers for last year.

Middleton said Whanganui & Partners had supported 129 clients and distributed $400,000 support in the Whanganui region, as well as completing four business start-up workshops targeting 50 people in Whanganui and Ohakune.

Whanganui & Partners reported that local businesses were quick to respond to Auckland level 3 lockdowns in February and early March by putting contingency processes in place to meet Government requirements.

Although the shorter three-day lockdown did not feature prominently in business interactions, the longer one-week lockdown resulted in an increase in businesses inquiring about central government support (wage subsidy, resurgence 4 support payment and the small business loan scheme).

Middleton said the business community appeared to be well prepared for level 2 lockdowns and able to operate effectively although businesses that relied on large numbers of people (100+) or had regular interactions with Auckland were most at risk.

The report stated that discussions continued with business owners about contingency plans for alert level 3 requirements.

Whanganui & Partners is working on three collaborations in the agribusiness area. One is with a Whanganui-based company that recently received a small Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT) grant to undertake trial testing that could develop into a $100m business.

There are also discussions with agri-scientists scoping opportunities in Whanganui to set up lab and research facilities and a new beverage business using Whanganui-sourced products.

Councillor Kate Joblin said that was welcome news and stressed the importance of agri-business for the region.

"Agriculture business is so vital in Whanganui and it is good to see passion and energy going into that."

Deputy mayor Jenny Duncan also praised Whanganui & Partners' efforts and said the public did not get to see the effort that went on behind the scenes.

"I hope that existing businesses will also be seeking support when they need it."

The report also included updates on Whanganui's bid to become a UNESCO creative city and a recent "taster visit" from UNESCO NZ national commissioners to the city.

There were also updates on a number of creative and tourism initiatives which can be viewed on the Whanganui District Council website.