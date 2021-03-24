Whanganui & Partners appoints Tim Easton as new business strategic lead

Tim Easton has been appointed as the new Strategic Lead - Business. Photo / Bevan Conley

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners has appointed a strategic lead for business.

Tim Easton will move from the role of business growth advisor for the Regional Business Partner Network, which he has held since September 2019, to the new position.

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton said the agency held "a huge amount of confidence" in Easton and his appointment provided good continuity for the business team.

"Tim has a wealth of contacts in the business community and we're pleased to see him further his efforts to build on Whanganui's considerable economic strengths."

Middleton said Easton had helped to support businesses through the Covid-19 lockdown and the ongoing economic recovery.

"Tim has helped local businesses access support through the Regional Business Partner Network (RBP), which has led to the distribution of over $400,000 in funding to 129 Whanganui businesses."

Easton said his interactions with the business community were inspiring and he was happy to have the opportunity to help Whanganui businesses expand, adapt and see their potential realised.

"I'm keen to define and develop our key business sectors, foster our entrepreneurial and innovative businesses and further help our local businesses grow," he said.

He has previously worked at New Zealand Parliament in executive roles and at the Ministry of Health as a principal advisor for business management.

Easton also spent 13 years with the New Zealand Army, including a six-month deployment to Egypt as a senior instructor and a seven-month tour in Afghanistan in the role of finance officer.

He will manage the Whanganui & Partners business team with a focus on helping businesses face challenges and see measurable outcomes.