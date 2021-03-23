New voice in Whanganui region for local democracy reporting

Moana Ellis is the new local democracy reporter and is based at Awa FM Te Reo Irirangi o Whanganui radio. Photo / Supplied

The Local Democracy Reporter (LDR) scheme has appointed its first journalist to cover the Whanganui region.

LDR is a free, publicly-funded news service, covering public entities such as district and regional councils and publicly-funded, partially-owned commercial businesses - which include regional Māori incorporations and trusts.

Whanganui journalist Moana Ellis (Uenuku) has been appointed to the role and will be based at Awa FM Te Reo Irirangi o Whanganui radio, with her work to appear in other media outlets, including the Whanganui Chronicle.

The LDR role is a partnership between Radio NZ, the News Publishers' Association and NZ On Air. It is funded by NZ On Air and administered by Radio NZ.