Auckland-bound greyhounds now staying south for Hatrick Whanganui

Uncertainty surrounding Covid restrictions in the north have lured greyhounds to Hatrick Raceway in Whanganui on Friday night. Photo / File

The deferment of the Auckland Cup meeting sees greyhounds who would have been trekking up to Auckland this Sunday remaining to contest this evening's open class Hatrick races.

Uncertainly about when Auckland's level 3 lockdown will be lifted now sees the heats for the $80,000 Auckland Cup (527m), plus the $30,000 Railway Sprint (318m) heats rescheduled to Sunday March 21 with the pair of rich Group 1 finals now set down for March 28.

A pair of Lis Cole prepared contenders can atone for their recent misses in the main 520m event (race 9).

Making a moderate start saw last Friday's warm 520m favourite Jilliby Litsa striking traffic problems from which she never recovered. She has been responsible for several sub-30s 520m race times, therefore she commands respect. She can handle her trap-seven draw.

Kennelmate Nova Willow was also impeded by traffic, however her last start came after she hopped away from the eight trap. She is also a seriously quick greyhound, although she has drawn out in the eight again this evening.

Another Cole trained runner here who is much better than current form line indicates is Big Time Maple. It wouldn't be a surprise for her to return to form from trap-four here.

Taranaki trainer Peter Clark rocked punters last Friday when he produced his runner Big Time Harper to convincingly win her 520m task in a personal best 30.21s. A repeat of that bold effort here can see her featuring again.

There are two open class 305m sprints on this evening's card. The first (race 5) sees a cracker of a dash looming between a pair of slick-inform Cole mentored sprinters.

The veteran sprinter Trojan Hoarse continues to demolish opponents as seen via his dashing Monday Manawatu 23.04s 410m win. It was the 63rd career victory for this winner of $226,427 in stake earnings. He is presented with swooping claims from trap-eight.

Big Time Jonie extended strongly to nail last Friday's 305m dash in 17.54s. He secured that win from trap-four and he moves in one trap for this evening's assignment.

Bigtime Ziggy is resuming from a brief freshen-up in the other open class sprint (race 7) and a repeat of her tidy 17.38s 305m clock two-races ago can see her making her presence felt.

Big Time Gwyn returns to open class sprinting after her lower graded 17.57s Friday win. She can overcome her trap-six draw here.