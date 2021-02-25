Lisa Cole kennelmates of last week's winning Group One action dominate tonight's feature at Hatrick

The Lisa Cole juggernaut is set to continue dominating Friday night greyhound racing action at Hatrick Raceway tonight.

Spectacular racing was the order of the evening during last Friday's big dual Group 1 Hatrick meeting.

The Lisa Cole training juggernaut continued with greyhounds from her kennels providing the trifecta in the $30,000 Hatrick Classic.

Federal Morgan has been in outstanding form since he crossed the Tasman. He stylishly made it five wins from six races when he scampered to his 29.89s 520m victory.

He cut back his pace-making kennelmate Big Time Lantao by a convincing 5.25 lengths, while Big Time Brie gamely kicked on for her third placing, another 3.5 lengths behind.

"Federal Morgan has the 'X factor' about him," confirmed Brendon Cole. "He is an exceptionally fast dog."

Cole also harbours the same thoughts about Federal Morgan's younger half brother, Federal Ranger, who returned the evening's quickest 520m time when recording his swift 29.81s clock in a lower grade event.

Young Putaruru trainer Sam Lozell is quickly developing a love affair with the Hatrick venue. The 24-year-old prepared his third career Group race winner when he produced Shaynee to emphatically win the $30,000 Wanganui Distance at Group 1 level over the 755m trip last Friday.

All three of his Group race training successes has been at Hatrick. "I guess I'll have to keep on coming back down there," chuckled Lozell.

This evening's open class 520m event is dominated by the Cole-trained Jilliby Litsa who secures the draw advantage via her kind trap one draw. The litter sister to Federal Morgan was also in outstanding form last Friday when she prevailed in her 520m assignment in a handy 29.87s.

Her kennel mates loom as her main opponents with the trap-two drawn Simply Smooth capable of featuring. Big Time Elsa is bringing sound 520m track form into this race and another competitive effort can be expected from her here.

It's a competitive looking open class sprint field that will dash over 305m (race 5).

The sharp Cole-prepared Big Time Jonie can regain winning form after a solid pair of recent 305m seconds. He holds the quickest 17.27s 305m time in the field. He must break quickly from his four-trap draw.

Sound claims can be made for his kennelmate Big Time Fairy, who is resuming from a brief freshen-up. Her two-trap draw can assist her.

Big Time Fuzz has also been a runner-up lately and she can overcome her tricky five-trap draw here.

Offering the potential value here is Big Time Frosty who is presented with swooping claims from her trap-eight draw.