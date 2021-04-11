Medical mission ship welcomes interested locals aboard

The boat, YWAM Koha, is docked on Short St and will be there for the next week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A medical mission ship has been attracting big crowds since its return to Whanganui.

The boat, YWAM (Youth With a Mission) Koha, docked at Castlecliff Wharf off Short St on Saturday and free tours are being held over the next week.

Locals are making the most of the docked medical vessel, with large queues forming on Sunday afternoon waiting to go on a tour with the ship's volunteers.

YWAM is fitting out the 48m former cargo ship to provide healthcare and education to people on remote Pacific Islands.

More than 100 people went aboard the YWAM Koha on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The goal all along has been for the ship to take much-needed medical supplies and personnel into the Pacific Islands.

The strong and versatile vessel is uniquely designed to carry both people and cargo to remote island communities.

On its last visit to Whanganui in November 2019, a container fitted out for dental work was craned aboard.

The container was donated by Emmett Civil Construction, inspired by Whanganui dentist Hadleigh Reid, and fitted out by engineer Jaime Barrett, using donations from Whanganui businesses.

After its Whanganui visit the Koha will be in Wellington from April 23 to May 9 for fundraising and more tours.

YWAM hopes to sail it into the Pacific in July, fully funded and with a volunteer crew.

The ship is open for free tours on Wednesday, April 14, 1-5pm; Friday, April 16, 1-5pm;

Saturday, April 17, 10am-6pm; and Sunday, April 18, 1-5pm.