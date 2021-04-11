UCOL reviewing future of Whanganui food and beverage course

UCOL's food and beverage service course in Whanganui is currently under review but its Visions training restaurant in Rutland St is still operating. Photo / Bevan Conley

UCOL's food and beverage service course in Whanganui is currently under review but its Visions training restaurant in Rutland St is still operating. Photo / Bevan Conley

UCOL's Whanganui food and beverage service course is under review but the tertiary institution says statements it has been cancelled are incorrect.

Information posted on a Whanganui social media page last week said the course had been cancelled because of low student numbers and UCOL's Visions training restaurant in Rutland St had closed.

However, a UCOL spokeswoman said no decisions had yet been made, though the course was not currently running.

"We've heard that there's been some discussion in the community around this course yesterday [Thursday] – not all of it correct," the spokeswoman said.

"Our Whanganui food and beverage course is currently under review, but final decisions haven't been made.

"This review is only for the 2021 year."

The spokeswoman said she understood the review would be completed by the end of this month.

Executive dean of engineering and applied technologies Danny Reilly said Visions restaurant would continue to run, "allowing learning opportunities for our many training chefs involved in the cookery programmes".