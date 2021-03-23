New UCOL chief executive comes with wealth of education leadership experience

Dr Linda Sissons has been appointed as UCOL chief executive and looks forward to attending the Whanganui graduation ceremony next week. Photo / Supplied

New UCOL chief executive Dr Linda Sissons has already been active in the role for several months.

She became acting chief executive in July last year, replacing Dr Amanda Lynn, and UCOL announced this week that Sissons has been appointed to the role until January 2023.

"I communicated with everyone via Zoom for a while," Sissons said.

"It did feel a bit strange at first but everyone was adapting to the new way of working and I'm delighted to be here."

UCOL board chairman Steve Maharey said the appointment was a great move for the educational institution and Sissons came with a wealth of experience.

"Dr Sissons is well known throughout the vocational education sector for her leadership and inspiring contributions," he said.

"Having led industry training organisations, private training providers and institutes of technology and polytechnic, Dr Sissons brings with her a wealth of insights.

"Dr Sissons is also a board member of Education New Zealand, and was a member of the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Establishment Board."

Sissons holds a PhD from London University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme.

In 2006 she was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to tertiary education.

Since taking up her position with UCOL, she has relocated from Wellington to Palmerston North.

"I'm delighted to be here and I'm used to moving around," Sissons said.

"I enjoy getting to know the different communities and finding out about what is happening around the campus locations.

"I love spending time in Whanganui and I'm looking forward to coming to the graduation celebration next week."

Sissons is a former interim chief executive of Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre in Wairarapa, and was chief executive of the Wellington Institute of Technology and of Hutt Valley Polytechnic.

"I'm excited about the current opportunities for students to train for a range of industries and the fees-free options give people so many pathways," she said.

"We are extremely proud of the UCOL students graduating over the next two weeks and I want to pay tribute to their dedication because they have really pushed through the challenges they faced last year."

The UCOL Whanganui graduation will begin at the War Memorial Centre at 12.30pm on Thursday, April 1, before a parade along Victoria Ave to the Rutland St campus around 2pm.