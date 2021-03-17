Māori creation story for wall of Whanganui centre

Ruby Fleming and daughter Violet, 4, attach items to a new mural for the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre fence. Photo / Bevan Conley

When Ruby Fleming designed a mural for the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre she had to include Ruapehu - part of her heritage as well as Whanganui's.

The mural shows Papatūānuku, the Māori earth mother, in a Whanganui landscape with the mountain behind. The Artists Open Studios public is invited to its launch and blessing, at 1pm at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on March 20.

Much of the mural making happened during a free arts workshop for young people at the centre in January.

It was funded by Creative Communities Whanganui. Usual tutor Esther Topfer asked Fleming, her "superstar high school art student" to help with it.

Fleming studied art at UCOL and elsewhere, but had a long break after her three girls were born. They are now aged 4, 2 and 1.

"This is me getting back into it," she said.

Being a mum gave her a head start when it came to directing young people.

She and Topfer found images of Papatūānuku online, and she took some ideas from them. She also researched the symbolism of the Ranginui and Papatūānuku story.

Originally from Taupō and Ngāti Tūwharetoa, she had to include Ruapehu as a being important to her iwi and Whanganui. She drew and painted the design, and the children chose and placed items on it and came up with new ideas.

In this mural Papatūānuku is reaching up into the sky. The next will show Ranginui reaching down to her.

The project has been fun, Fleming said, and her children joined in.