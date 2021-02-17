Whanganui's Hakeke Community Centre and Library adorned with new mural

Si Ormerod started the Hakeke St project on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The white walls of the Hakeke Community Centre and Library have been transformed this week, thanks to local artist Si Ormerod, aka Cracked Ink.

Ormerod began the project on Monday morning and, despite some inclement weather, he said it should be finished today.

"The work is just my twist on home, nature and community, really," Ormerod said.

"Because it's kind of an obscure shape, I really wanted to play with it.

"Often people will just avoid those scenarios because they're quite difficult, but for me it's a challenge and I weirdly like that."

Ormerod, who is being helped in the project by fellow artist Israel Smith, said his work naturally translated into pieces that would interest younger children.

"It's certainly going to draw some attention, and it's always interesting to see people's reactions. Sometimes it's like 'what is this?'. Generally the feedback is pretty positive though.

"I really love doing these community projects, because it's not often that I get to do them. This is a tricky one, but if you look past that and work with what you've got then it actually becomes quite interesting.

"I always like to give something back to communities, but often it's hard to find the funding, even at the lower end of the scale."

Whanganui District Council's Creative Communities Scheme covered the majority of costs for the project, with the building's owner also putting money towards it.

"Resene have provided the paint and I provided the spray paint, so it's been a bit of a mixture to get the project over the line," Ormerod said.

"[Thursday] I'm hoping we'll be pretty much there."

Coordinator Lorraine Sheenagh says there are "a lot of new things are on the horizon" at the Hakeke Community Centre and Library. Photo / Bevan Conley

Centre co-ordinator Lorraine Sheenagh said one of the reasons they wanted to put a mural on the front of the building was because of its obscure location.

'We've been open for two years now and there's still a struggle to get people through the doors, other than for our very specific groups," Sheenagh said.

"We also wanted to represent our mission and vision, which is 'a community together'.

"Si has amazing ideas in terms of his concepts and drawings and he was able to tell our whole story through his mural."

The centre's location wasn't a "natural thoroughfare for people", Sheenagh said, and having Ormerod's art on the walls would make it more visible to the public.

"A lot of people have come by to check out Si's work who didn't even know we were here before, and I've come rushing out saying 'hey, come inside'.

"We had a lady outside in the rain on Monday who was a bit lost and confused, and Si actually brought her inside. We were able to help her because he was so personable and approachable."

Initiatives such as a craft group, games group, book club and an after school programme for kids are already operating at the centre, and Sheenagh said there were a number of other events taking place in the next few weeks.

'We're starting Spanish classes in March, and we've got a yoga and meditation teacher starting in April.

"There are also art classes starting in April, three La Fiesta events and an age-friendly programme, which is a series of talks aimed at people aged 60 and over.

"There are quite a few new things on the horizon."

The Hakeke Community Centre and Library is located at 65 Hakeke St in Whanganui East.

For more information, call 022 689 2459, or email hakekestlibrary@gmail.com