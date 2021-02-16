Whanganui news in brief: Tree falls injuring two people, polling day and more

Two people received minor injuries when a tree fell on a vehicle. Photo / file

Tree falls injuring two people

Two people received minor injuries when a tree fell on a vehicle on Turakina Valley Rd near Hunterville on Tuesday. Police were alerted to the incident around 9.20am and St John staff attended to two occupants of the vehicle. Police said there were no traffic issues on the relatively quiet road. The incident happened while a strong wind watch was in place.

Power outage

More than 1000 properties in Springvale were without electricity yesterday. The outage occurred around 6.30am, a Powerco spokesperson said. Power was restored for 810 customers by 8.30am but it was a longer wait for the remaining 355 customers. Properties in Hunterville and Marton also suffered power outages yesterday afternoon. There was also a planned outage affecting 121 customers in Brunswick. It was part of scheduled works happening in the area.

Polling day

It is polling day for the Rangitikei District Council's southern ward by-election. Voting documents need to be with the council by 12 noon today.

Mataroa maintenance

Transpower, assisted by Powerco, will undertake annual maintenance work at the Mataroa substation on Sunday. It will affect customers in Taihape, Waiouru and surrounding areas, with power off from 9am to 4pm. Residents should contact their power retailer to find out whether their property will be affected.

Wind affects station

The Hawera transfer station was closed yesterday due to high winds. South Taranaki District Council said the transfer station will re-open when the wind has dropped to safe levels.

News on the go

Get your free news app from your phone store

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class journalism. You can also personalise it to display weather , and receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle.

Kiwi kids to race

The Whanganui Mountain Bike Club is organising its Kiwi Kids races for 3 to 13 year olds. There will be events on February 28 at St John's Hill School, March 14 at Westmere School and March 28 at Lake Pauri tracks, Kaitoke. Registration is from 12.30pm and races start at 1pm.