More than 1000 Whanganui properties suffer power outage

A Powerco crew works on a transformer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

More than 1000 properties in Whanganui's Springvale suburb were without electricity on Tuesday morning.



The outage occurred at 6.32am, a Powerco spokesperson said. Power was restored for 810 customers by 8.30am.

The remaining 355 customers were estimated to have their power back on around 11.30am.

A Powerco field crew was dispatched to Mosston Rd to find the cause of the outage, which had not been determined by 11.20am.

There is also a planned outage affecting 121 customers in Brunswick. It is part of scheduled works happening in the area.

That outage began at 8.49am and power was expected to be restored around 4pm.