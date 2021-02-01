Firefighters battle scrub fire near Whanganui school

Firefighters were on scene at a fire on Mosston Rd on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two fire crews were on scene at a Mosston Rd property on Monday afternoon after a fire engulfed a patch of dry grass.

Fire crews were called to the scene near Mosston School around 1pm, with smoke visible around the Mosston and Springvale areas.

Fire and Emergency senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said the fire was around 15 metres by 12 metres and was extinguished soon after firefighters arrived.

"A bit of dry grass went up quite quickly once it was ignited. It was quickly contained and extinguished," Summerhays said.

It was important people demonstrated caution, Summerhays said, reminding Whanganui residents to remain vigilant around flames at this time of year.

"The ground is quite dry at the moment, and scrub has the possibility of igniting quickly.

"It's important people exercise caution around this time of year."

According to MetService, Whanganui was forecast to reach a high of 23 degrees on Monday.

The city is expected to experience a dry spell over the next week, with no rain forecast until at least February 10.