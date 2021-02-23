New mural at Turakina Beach the work of Whanganui artist Michelle Sigley

Fish were included in the design to represent the popularity of the area as a fishing spot. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui artist Michelle Sigley has spruced up another popular community space, with the new outdoor barbecue at Turakina Beach now covered in a colourful design chosen to represent the local community.

Sigley, the artist behind a variety of murals around Whanganui in recent months, including the Kai Iwi Beach toilets, donated the mural to the Turakina community - a community she said holds special significance for her.

"It's a great little place. It reminds me of how New Zealand used to be - an old-fashioned little beach settlement," Sigley said.

"It's a very underrated little beach. It's a cool little spot."

Sigley said she consulted with the community on what they wanted in the mural, and together they came up with a design.

"They wanted birds and they wanted the word 'kai' so I decided on a tui and fantail," Sigley said.

Whanganui artist Michelle Sigley is behind the new murals on the public barbecue at Turakina Beach. Photo / Supplied

"The fish is because it's such a great fishing spot. Blue cod and snapper are the two main fish that get caught out here."

An established artist, Sigley has completed both paintings and tattoos in the past but said murals are among her favourite projects to get stuck into.

"The murals are great because you're getting outdoors. I like donating them because it's just so awesome to see people enjoying them.

"A lot of the teenage kids like them too. I think it really inspires them."

Sigley said, if done right, a mural can stand as an artistic representation of an entire community.

"I think they symbolise the community spirit a bit more. They're special, and they hold significance to the community.

"Let's be honest, it was a wooden box that was going to be tagged up anyway."