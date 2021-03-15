UCOL Whanganui graduation will celebrate extraordinary year of achievements

UCOL Whanganui graduates and staff will parade along Victoria Ave to Rutland St after the graduation ceremony. Photo / File

Despite a year of disruptions, UCOL Whanganui students have completed their studies and a graduation ceremony will be held at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre next month.

Acting UCOL chief executive Dr Linda Sissons said graduation was a highlight of the year and a chance for graduates to celebrate with their family, friends and UCOL staff.

"Last year was challenging for everyone," Sissons said.

"Many of our new graduates studied at home for part of the year when we switched to blended learning during alert levels 3 and 4.

"This was a new style of learning for a lot of our students, so I applaud them for adapting and rising to the challenge."

Sissons said UCOL had been focused on connecting learners to industries so work-ready graduates can help the regions thrive.

"UCOL graduates bring valuable skills to their chosen industries, and the UCOL whānau look forward to seeing what our new graduates achieve."

There will be 225 Whanganui graduates receiving certificates, diplomas, degrees and postgraduate qualifications, including 27 Bachelors of Nursing.

Early childhood education programmes have been popular and 18 Whanganui graduates will receive their NZ Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care Level 4 class.

UCOL communications leader Shivarn Stewart said both students and lecturers had shown "incredible dedication" during the past year.

"Studying through 2020's Covid-19 alert level changes presented a lot of challenges - especially for the courses with practical components," she said.

"There were a lot of Zoom sessions and a lot of workbooks printed off and delivered to those who didn't have the necessary IT capabilities and we're so proud of them all for facing those challenges."

Sissons said completing a tertiary qualification was a great achievement and acknowledged those who had supported the 2020 graduates.

"I would also like to acknowledge the whānau, friends and UCOL staff who supported our graduands during their educational journeys," she said.

Some students from Whanganui completed courses in Palmerston North and will be among the 1298 students graduating at the Manawatū campus on March 24.

The UCOL Whanganui graduation will begin at the War Memorial Centre at 12.30pm on April 1 before a parade along Victoria Ave to the Rutland St campus around 2pm.